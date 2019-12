Pelosi kept repeating over and over that this is a “solemn” and “prayerful” occasion.

But on Wednesday after she delivered her speech to open the impeachment of President Donald Trump the Democrats cheered!

Democrats gave Speaker Nancy Pelosi and themselves a STANDING OVATION after her speech to impeach Trump.

