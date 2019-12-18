House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) introduced a privileged resolution Tuesday morning condemning abuses of power by Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY). While doomed to losing a vote on the floor to the majority Democrats, McCarthy’s resolution puts on the record the abuses by Schiff and Nadler during the impeachment proceedings against President Trump.
HAPPENING NOW → Chairmen Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler have abused their power. I am calling for a vote on a privileged resolution to condemn their actions. pic.twitter.com/UaMfXBnGlg
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 18, 2019
McCarthy’s resolution was “tabled” by a partisan vote by the Democrat majority, 226-191, but the abuses of Schiff and Nadler are now on the record.
226-191: House tabled GOP Leader McCarthy’s privileged resolution “disapproving the manner Intel Chair Schiff and Judiciary Chair Nadler have conducted committee action during the impeachment inquiry of President Trump” on near party line vote. pic.twitter.com/CALib5oshz
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) December 18, 2019
