House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) introduced a privileged resolution Tuesday morning condemning abuses of power by Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY). While doomed to losing a vote on the floor to the majority Democrats, McCarthy’s resolution puts on the record the abuses by Schiff and Nadler during the impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

McCarthy’s resolution was “tabled” by a partisan vote by the Democrat majority, 226-191, but the abuses of Schiff and Nadler are now on the record.

