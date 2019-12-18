On Tuesday’s episode of “The Andrew Klavan Show,” Klavan talks about how Adam Schiff has played into the hands of Putin by falling for the Russian collusion conspiracy theory. Video and partial transcript below:

The Republicans are basically threatening to turn the tables on this entire investigation. Bill McGurn has a terrific column in [The Wall Street] Journal [Tuesday,] saying:

Now that his impeachment work is over, here’s a new assignment for Adam Schiff: to investigate whether the bad intel in the Christopher Steele dossier was there because the former British spy was a sloppy partisan — or because he was the patsy in a Russian disinformation campaign. As chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Mr. Schiff is plainly the man for the job. Such an investigation fits comfortably with his oft-stated complaint that Vladimir Putin interfered in the 2016 presidential election and will do so again in 2020 if we don’t stop it. Meanwhile, the allegation that the Steele “dossier” was a product of Russian disinformation comes from one of Mr. Schiff’s own star witnesses, Fiona Hill.

… The myth that the Democrats spread around and that [former Special Counsel Robert] Mueller helped spread was that Vladimir Putin was trying to get Trump to win and Hillary to lose — I said from the very beginning, that is absolutely absurd. Everyone knew, including me, everyone knew Hillary Clinton was going to win. There was no way Vladimir Putin had any idea that Donald Trump could win because nobody had any idea Donald Trump could win. So I speculated, “Well, what was he doing?” He’s obviously just screwing around with our election and their own witness, Fiona Hill, said the same thing. Here she is:

HILL: The Russians interests, frankly, to delegitimize our entire presidency. So one issue that I do want to raise and I think that this would resonate with our colleagues, some on the committee from the Republican Party, is that the goal of the Russians was really to put whoever became the president by trying to tip their hands on one side of the scale under a cloud. So if secretary, former first lady, former Senator Clinton had been elected as president, as indeed many expected in the run up to the election in 2016, she too would have had major questions about her legitimacy. And I think that, you know, what we’re seeing here as a result of all of these narratives, is this is exactly what the Russian government was hoping for. If they seed misinformation, they seed doubt, they have everybody questioning the legitimacy of a presidential candidate being President Trump or potentially President Clinton, that they would pit one side of our electorate against the other, that they would pit one party against the other.

See, this is the thing, and I said this from the very beginning, because it has to be true as the only way the story makes sense. Vladimir Putin has been messing with our elections forever. They do all this kind of — they take out ads and they do whatever they can to disrupt things. He doesn’t care whether Donald Trump is president. This whole mythology that Donald Trump was a Russian asset, [which] Brennan and Clapper were selling on TV to cover up their own bad behavior in the Obama administration, it just doesn’t make sense.

[embedded content]

There was simply no way for Vladimir Putin to know there was any chance of Donald Trump winning. He went after Clinton because it was obvious she was going to win — that’s why he’s mostly targeting Clinton, not Trump. But if it had been clear that Trump was going to win, he would have targeted Trump. It’s America that he’s after — it’s us — he wants us at each other’s throats.

So who are the Russians’ assets? Because this is Putin’s success that he couldn’t even have dreamed of, Adam Schiff going on TV and convicting Trump for two years of Russian collusion, falsely, of lying about it. Adam Schiff lying about his relationship with the whistleblower in the Ukraine affair, Adam Schiff lying now about whether he could have known that the FBI FISA warrant process was out of control when Devin Nunes knew two years ago. Why didn’t he know? Because he was lying.

Adam Schiff is a Russian asset. I don’t think on purpose, I just think he’s a patsy who [has] played into the Russian plan to make us to turn us against each other. James Comey, another guy who went after Trump with a vengeance, who made it sound as if it were possible that Donald Trump was some kind of colluding with the Russians — I think it was Lindsey Graham [who] recently said Donald Trump doesn’t collude with anybody. He doesn’t collude with his own government, why would he collude with the Russians? It’s nonsense.

Of course, Jerry Nadler, who just does whatever that [he’s] told, I’m sure, who’s bumbling around trying to make this impeachment thing sound like it’s a constitutional emergency. These are the three Russian stooges, these are the guys who either the Moe, Larry, and Curly of Russia’s attempt to fiddle with our country, and they have just been patsies for this guy, who is very good at this information and who sent that disinformation through Christopher Steele and through this — now we know, bogus, dossier. Who fell for it? I didn’t, they did.

Listen to full episodes of “The Andrew Klavan Show” on iTunes.

Watch “The Andrew Klavan Show” on-demand!