On Tuesday’s episode of “The Michael Knowles Show,” Knowles talks about calculating nature of former President Obama, who recently commented that women are “indisputably” better than men. Video and partial transcript below:

All right, Mr. Obama. You say that women are much better world leaders than men? Exhibit A to prove you wrong is actually exhibit AOC, you might say. Barack Obama was at this event in Singapore. Unfortunately, we don’t have video of it, so we’ll just have to read it. I can try to do my best Barack Obama voice. He said, [according to the BBC]:

Now women, I just want you to know, you are not perfect. But what I can say pretty indisputably is you’re better than us.

Better than men. Women are better than men.

I’m absolutely confident that for two years, if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything…living standards and outcomes.

Then he was asked if he was ever considering going back into political leadership, and what he said was he just wanted to step aside because he’s a man and he’s getting older and old men shouldn’t be in politics. Quote:

If you look at the world and look at the problems, it’s usually old people, usually old men not getting out of the way.

Obviously, he doesn’t believe what he’s saying about men and women. The evidence of that is if he actually believes that women are better leaders than men and that men should step aside and let women lead, he would not have run for president in 2008. He would have endorsed Hillary Clinton, the woman who was about to become the first woman Democratic nominee and the first woman president, and then he beat her pretty unceremoniously.

[embedded content]

So he doesn’t really believe it, it’s just pandering of the highest sort. He’s getting a lot of flak for this because it’s so disingenuous. There are few people in this world more unctuous than male feminists. They’re just so ingratiating, they’re just so flattering, they’re just so oily, and that’s what you’re seeing here, and it’s obviously untrue.

We’ll get to what that means broadly for our culture in a little bit, [but] for just right now, I want to focus on an aspect of this that nobody’s really talking about, which is [that] his comments in Singapore are — sure, just regular Leftist boilerplate “men bad, women good, women need to take over the whole world.” They also seem to have a very practical application to the 2020 Democratic primaries. From the very beginning of this 2020 primary, people have asked Joe Biden why Barack Obama hasn’t endorsed him.

Joe Biden was a loyal vice president for both terms under Obama. It seems like Obama should come out and endorse this guy — he hasn’t done it yet. Reportedly in the early stages of Biden’s campaign, Obama called him and said, “Joe, you don’t need to do this. Really Joe, you don’t need to do this. Just go back, have Corn Pop massage your leg hair, ride off into the sunset. You don’t need to to try to become the president of the United States here.” [Obama] might be sending a message to Joe Biden.

Nothing that Barack Obama does in politics is accidental. This is one of the most calculating politicians that we have seen, certainly in our lifetimes, and I think in recent history, every aspect of his career was geared toward achieving the next goal, making it to become president. I mean, this guy became president before he had accomplished really anything.

He wrote two books, both about his favorite subject and he gave a couple of speeches, a couple of okay speeches, and a bunch of not great speeches. He barely showed up for his job as a state senator in Illinois, he was a U.S. senator for about five minutes, and then he runs for president and he wins. This is a pretty calculating guy and he’s pretty good at the game of politics. He’s not just accidentally making this last comment.

If you look at the world and look at the problems, it’s usually old people, usually old men not getting out of the way.

Who is the most prominent old man in politics right now? It’s Joe Biden. He even seems older than Bernie Sanders, [who] is also an old man. But Joe seems tired he’s losing his train of thought, his teeth are falling out of debates, his eyeballs are exploding at debates. He seems very old, and it would appear here that in this whole comment about men and women, what he’s really saying is “I’m leaning toward Elizabeth Warren, I know that I can’t come out against Joe Biden just yet, but the times a commin in when I might have to do that, so get out of the way, Joe.”

Just just a little psychobabble that I’m reading into this. Also, let’s not forget, Hillary Clinton is doing everything she can to signal that she wants to get back into this race. So the “men and women” comments, while they’re kind of stupid in the universal application, Barack Obama is very likely sending a pretty pointed message here.

