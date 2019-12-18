New York’s new law giving illegal immigrants the green light to get driver’s licenses and a similar law passed in New Jersey on Monday put law-abiding citizens in danger, Republican New York State Assembly Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said Wednesday.

“While President [Donald] Trump is doing everything he can to secure our borders, to keep us safe, to stem the tide of illegal immigration, we have liberal states like New York, like New Jersey doing everything they can to incentivize illegal immigration,” Malliotakis, a candidate for U.S. Congress, told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

She noted that this year alone, Democrats also passed free college tuition for illegal immigrants and reduced sentencing for misdemeanors in a way that deportation cooperation wouldn’t be triggered.

And now the driver’s license bill, “which has many flaws and is very dangerous” is in effect, she said.

New York is a sanctuary state, Malliotakis pointed out, and with the new law, Department of Motor Vehicles employees will be required to notify license holders if federal law enforcement agencies are looking for them, and the DMV will not provide information about an illegal immigrant to the government.

She added that the New York State Association of County Clerks reports it can’t verify all the documentation that immigrants are providing, and the law allows expired documents to be used when getting a license.

“This flies in the face of the 9/11 Commission report, which we know [shows] terrorists used fraudulent documents to obtain legitimate government ID here in the United States,” said Malliotakis. “We don’t really know who we are giving these IDs to.”