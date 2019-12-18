“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” reportedly features a same-sex kiss — the first of its kind out of nine “Star Wars” franchise films.

What are the details?

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the scene takes place between two of the film’s minor characters.

The two characters — females — share a kiss during a Resistance celebration sequence.

The moment was revealed at the film’s premiere, the outlet reported, and comes on the heels of director J. J. Abrams’ hint that the new installment of the beloved franchise would include an LGBTQ character or scene in the series’ final film.

In a press junket for the film, the director said, “In the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film.”

What else?



At the time of this writing, Rotten Tomatoes averages the new film at 57% rotten — which is just four points ahead of 1999’s “The Phantom Menace.”

The number could feasibly shift either way, depending on rated users’ votes.

According to the film-rating website, the original installments are ranked from best to worst as follows:

“The Empire Strikes Back” at 94%

“The Force Awakens” at 93%

“The Last Jedi” at 91%

“Return of the Jedi” at 82%

“Revenge of the Sith” at 80%

“Attack of the Clones” at 65%

“The Rise of Skywalker” at 57%

“The Phantom Menace” at 53%