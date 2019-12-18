Sen. Lindsey Graham, Former Senator John McCain and Ambassador Yovanovitch

CONFIRMED: Lindsey Graham Took Chairmanship of Senate Judiciary Committee to Bury Democrat and Deep State Crimes

In November Lindsey Graham told Sean Hannity he will call in corrupt liar Adam Schiff to testify before the US Senate on his sham impeachment proceedings. Lindsey Graham is a big talker but he has no desire to discover the truth.

This past week Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Maria Bartiromo he will end the impeachment process “as soon as possible.”

Lindsey will not investigate liar Adam Schiff, or Eric Ciaramella, or the Biden Crime Family, or the Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election — he’s determined to hide the Truth from the American public.

Lindsey Graham again on Wednesday defied President Trump and vowed to protect the Democrats and their deep state operatives.

Via The Washington Examiner and Conservative Treehouse.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said he will not support calling any witnesses in the upcoming impeachment trial against President Trump, including witnesses Trump wants to summon. “I’m going to tell the president, ‘no,’ to his witnesses request because I think what is best for the country is to get this behind us as soon as possible,” Graham, a South Carolina Republican, said Wednesday. The House is set to impeach Trump Wednesday night on two articles charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate will hold a trial in January, and Democrats and Republicans are battling over the proceedings.

