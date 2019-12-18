The day that was supposed to be the official beginning of the end for President Donald J. Trump has actually turned out to be the day the media officially realized they’ve failed to convince the American people to dump him, conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh declared on his radio program Wednesday.

“The Drive-By Media today wanted this to be a grave day — very grave, historic and solemn,” said Limbaugh. “They wanted people to stop what they were doing and to get very, very serious and solemn, and to understand how desperately needed and important it is to get Donald Trump thrown out of office so as to save the world. But they haven’t pulled it off… They wanted to be the equivalent of the father-confessor. But they know it’s BS. They know it’s all politics. They know it’s not grave. They know it’s not solemn. They know that you have not fallen into line.”

For evidence that the media knows they’ve failed on their impeachment agenda, Rush turned to NBC News “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd talking with Lester Holt as the impeachment debate was about to kick off Wednesday morning.

“Pause for this moment in time, if you will. Impeachment. It’s a stain, it’s a mark of shame, something that will be noted in history,” said Holt, trying his best to insert some drama into the anticlimactic impeachment vote. But Todd just couldn’t go there, admitting that this feels more like covering a “government shutdown” than a “historic” impeachment:

TODD: I was struck both just last night and this morning how unremarkable today has suddenly felt — suddenly feels. And I say that because it is remarkable what’s happening, it is historic what’s happening, and yet it feels like… Let’s be honest, Lester. It feels like we’re coming on the air dealing with a government shutdown threat, not impeachment. And the reason I say it that way is because that is how numb I think our politics is to what we’re facing. I mean, this should be a moment where the whole country is basically having their own gut check, where we are having a national conversation trying to figure this out. The fact that we’re not having it just tells you how numb we are to the politics that we participate in.

“No, Chuck. No,” said Limbaugh. “It’s a testament to how ineffective your coup has been.”

What Todd is feeling, Limbaugh suggested, is the reality of the emptiness of the Democrats’ impeachment articles and the growing lack of support for their partisan campaign among the American people.

“We told you yesterday CNN has an impeachment poll in which the support for impeachment fell among Democrats from 90% to 77%,” said Limbaugh. “Democrat support for impeachment in the CNN poll fell from 90% to 77%. In addition, CNN’s latest poll found that support for impeachment overall was down 9% since the hearings in the Schiff basement hearing room began.”

Then there’s Trump’s approval number, which has “either held steady or in many polls it has gone up,” a development that has left the media “wringing their hands,” said Limbaugh.

“The reason it was causing hand wringing is they haven’t moved it,” Rush explained. “They haven’t moved Trump’s number down. Look, they were able to get George W. Bush down to the 30’s. Now, it took ’em about six years. It didn’t happen overnight. You know, George W. Bush was in the 50’s after 9/11 and then the high 40’s and the mid-40’s and low-40’s and finally in the 30’s. It took a little time and it was a long trend line. They haven’t even been able to create the downward trend line for Trump. And they’ve thrown everything they’ve got at him, every allegation — treason, stealing an election, colluding with a foreign…”

Rush then brought the discussion back to NBC’s coverage. “Chuck Todd’s worried that this isn’t remarkable,” he said. “I think the American people are fully aware of how outrageously remarkable their charges have been, and the American people are very clear on the fact they haven’t seen any evidence for any of it, starting with the Mueller report, but even before that. There’s no evidence for anything. These charges are so outrageous and over the top, I don’t think anybody really believed them to begin with in a serious majority sense.”

In the end, this is a glaring example of “classic overreach, done by people who keep failing.”

The only people who are convinced by the Democrats and their allies in the media, Limbaugh argued, is the diehard Democrat base; everyone else sees that the media has just gotten “ridiculous” in their hyperbolic claims about Trump. “Remember the objective has not been the Democrat base,” said Limbaugh, returning to a theme that he’s hit repeatedly in recent weeks. “The objective has been to separate Trump voters from Trump.”

After playing a clip of Andrea Mitchell heaping praise on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, portraying her as supposedly being willing to allow the Democrats to “lose control of the House” because impeaching Trump is so necessary, Limbaugh argued that what’s really going on here is the media coming to grips with the “shocking reality” that they’ve gone “too far” — and the American public isn’t with them.

“That’s the shocking reality, and they’re too far in, they’re too deep, they can’t recall it, they can’t call it back,” he said. “When Andrea Mitchell, NBC News, Washington, says at the very end of the bite they could lose control of the House, it means they know they have failed. Their dream was to do this and bring millions and millions of Americans along and they wanted accolades and they wanted appreciation, they wanted support, they wanted people thanking them for saving America from this ogre, Donald Trump, and they wanted to be swept into landslide victory after landslide victory next November. They know that isn’t gonna happen.”

Transcript via RushLimbaugh.com