Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page appeared on MSNBC Tuesday night and played victim while blaming Trump for ‘trying to ruin her life.’

Lisa Page and her FBI lover Peter Strzok unleashed the might of the FBI in an effort to prevent Trump from winning the 2016 election — but they both failed.

When their plot failed, they continued their attacks on Trump by joining Mueller’s team but were thrown off the special counsel in the summer of 2017 after IG Horowitz caught them exchanging anti-Trump text messages.

The text messages Page and Strzok sent to each other were subsequently released to the public.

Lisa Page filed a lawsuit against the DOJ last Tuesday for violating the Privacy Act by “unlawfully” releasing text messages she sent to her FBI lover Peter Strzok.

In what is believed to be the most damning text exchange between the FBI lovebirds was a discussion about an “insurance policy” to keep Trump out of office.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office…that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected…but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok text messaged to Page in an Aug. 15, 2016 exchange, referring to Andrew McCabe.

“It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40,” Strzok added.

Now she’s playing victim. Poor Lisa.

Lisa Page fired off a tweet Tuesday morning prior to her appearance on MSNBC and attacked President Trump.

Going on the Rachel Maddow Show tonight. It’s time to talk about the release of my text messages, the two years of lies shouted across the media about me, and what it’s like when the President of the United States tries to ruin your life. — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) December 17, 2019

Lisa Page then told Rachel Maddow, “The President’s attacks and insults are one thing, but this is my institution, my Justice Department — betraying us.”

WATCH:

BREAKING Lisa Page calls the FBI and the DOJ “My institution, my Justice Department.” Lisa is the *perfect* example of the entitled, unelected, authoritarian bureaucrat attempting a Coup on President @realdonaldtrump pic.twitter.com/8wl8mdTu4t — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 18, 2019

