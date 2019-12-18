http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UFyZYpWjZQI/

President Donald Trump will hold what will likely be a raucous rally for the ages on Wednesday evening in Battle Creek, Michigan, as the House is set to impeach him along partisan lines.

Trump will hold his “Merry Christmas” rally in the crucial battleground state after numerous polls and focus groups have found that Michiganders are souring on the House Democrats’ crusade to impeach Trump. Voters in Calhoun County, where the rally is taking place, voted for former President Barack Obama in 2012 and candidate Trump in 2016.

All times eastern.

6:50 PM: Trump arrives in Battle Creek:

6:45 PM:

6:00 PM: U.S. Senate candidate John James gets rousing ovation:

Trump supporters ready for the president:

Trump supporters lining up in frigid temperatures for the Michigan rally:

