Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Wednesday celebrated the upcoming House vote on impeachment, proclaiming that Democrats have “laid out the facts” and stating that they are “on the correct side of history.”

Waters, who has called for President Trump’s impeachment for over two years, celebrated prior to the House vote on the two articles of impeachment against the president.

“Finally the day has come where #impeachment will be voted on in the House of Representatives,” Waters tweeted. “If possible, take time to listen to the debate.”

“Democrats have done our work and laid out the facts: Trump abused his power & obstructed Congress,” she claimed, adding that Democrats are “on the correct side of history”:

Waters’ declaration stands in contrast to the remarks she made over 21 years ago during the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton. At the time, she described it as a “coup d’état” and said the GOP was “trying to do with this impeachment what they were unable to do at the ballot box.”

“They know that these allegations do not meet the test of the Constitution. They know that they’re not impeachable offenses, but they press forward because it is really a coup d’état,” she said.

“They are trying to do with this impeachment what they were unable to do at the ballot box. The American people should be outraged. The American people should let them know … that we will not stand for it,” she added:

Previously, Waters hoped the Mueller report and former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony would provide the “ammunition we need to start impeachment immediately.”

“The Judiciary members have a good plan to force more info out of Mueller when he testifies before the committee. If this works, this will give us the ammunition we need to start impeachment immediately,” she wrote as part of a tweet-storm over the summer.

“The impeachment question is going to play heavily in the 2020 elections. Over 70 percent of Democrats polled want Trump impeached. Dems have the support. Let’s go for it! Let’s stop fiddlin’ while Rome is burning!” she wrote in another tweet:

