One person was killed in a series of stabbings Wednesday morning at and around a Beaverton bank, police say.

A Beaverton police spokesman said at least one of the stabbings occurred inside a Wells Fargo bank branch in the city’s Murrayhill Marketplace. Multiple people were taken to a hospital.

The suspect stole a car after the stabbings and drove into the Tigard area, where he was apprehended, according to the police spokesman.

No information about the circumstances of the stabbings has been released. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the stabbings were part of a bank robbery.

Noushin Luluvachi, of nearby Bella Salon, said police cars flooded the plaza and authorities ordered businesses to keep their doors shut. She said she has to open the door for each client at the salon.

“We don’t know anything yet,” she told The Oregonian/OregonLive. “There are tons of police cars here.”

The bank and salon are part of the Murrayhill Marketplace, which also includes a Safeway and a mix of shops, restaurants and offices, including Planet Fitness, Starbucks and beauty salons and banks.

