The lights, sounds, festivities and joy of this Christmas season is under a black cloud with the Democrats preparing to impeach President Trump.

But one group is trying to lightening things up with a Christmas carol – with major edits.

The conservative activist group Public Advocate released its project on YouTube:

[embedded content]

TRENDING: Eggsquisite: What will happen to your body if you eat 2 eggs per day?

It offers substitutes for the gifts of the “12 Days of Christmas”:

Pelosi gave us, on the 12th Day of Christmas:

Disgruntled wonks No smoking gun No abuse of power No laws broken No misdemeanors Nasty Nadler napping Shifty Schiff a-lying No bribery No quid pro quo No Russians Mueller’s report and the garbage in Steele’s dossier

The BizPacReview blog reported the group planned to target Democrats with live performances in the Washington area.

Other parodies were to include “Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman.”

They are targeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

The carolers, according to Eugene Delgaudio, the president of Public Advocate, are “responding to the absurd daily fabrications of the phone congressional hearings and the Judiciary Committee’s vote to impeach.”

The carols were released just as the House of Representatives was set to vote on articles of impeachment, which are expected to die a quick death in the U.S. Senate.

In the BPR report, Delgaudio said: “Public Advocate has defended Christian cake bakers and Supreme Court nominees for years so this is in keeping with that spirit this Christmas. We are posting videos, and recordings of the songs on our website, social media and singing in Washington, D.C. neighborhoods too.”

Biden is the butt of the joke in “Fraudster Joe (Biden) the Snowman.”

The group presented its songs for Trump supporters at a Hershey, Pennsylvania, rally last week.