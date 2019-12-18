Rep. Justin Amash, the Michigan lawmaker who declared his “independence” from the Republican Party over the summer and now plans to run for re-election as an independent, will have the support of Country Above Party, a group formed to “keep Justin Amash the only independent in Congress,” reports The Hill.

Amash, who has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and has taken jabs at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, was expected to vote to impeach Trump later on Wednesday when the House votes on two articles of impeachment against the president.

“I don’t agree with him on every issue, but I think Washington needs more Justin Amashes,” said Jeff Timmer, a veteran political strategist and former executive director of the Michigan Republican Party who leads the group.

Rick Wilson, a campaign strategist and media consultant who also leads the group, said allowing Amash “to be swept aside in favor of a craven Trump apparatchik will further coarsen our politics and threaten the rule of law.”

Country Above Party is expected to raise $5 million in the leadup to the 2020 election, according to Timmer.