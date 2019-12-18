New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop say a city school board member should resign after writing an online post describing Jews as “brutes.”

Jersey City Board of Education member Joan Terrell-Paige’s post came in the wake of the shootings at the JC Kosher Supermarket, which left three civilians and a police officer dead. NBC 4 in New York noted the shooters were motivated by anti-Semitic and anti-law enforcement attitudes.

The shooters, David Anderson and Francine Graham, died during the rampage.

Terrell-Paige’s post on Facebook appears to have been removed, according to Fox News. The news network reported that it read: “Where was all this faith and hope when Black homeowners were threatened, intimidated, and harassed by I WANT TO BUY YOUR HOUSE brutes of the jewish community?”

She also reportedly wrote: “Mr. Anderson and Ms. Graham went directly to the kosher supermarket” and “I believe they knew they would come out in body bags.

“What is the message they were sending? Are we brave enough to explore the answer to their message? Are we brave enough to stop the assault on the Black communities of America?”

Murphy called on Terrell-Paige to quit as a result of her reported comments.

He tweeted: “We will not let anti-Semitism and hate go unchallenged in our communities. In light of Ms. Terrell-Paige’s comments, I urge her to immediately resign from the Jersey City Board of Education.”

And Fulop tweeted: “My opinion is she should resign.”