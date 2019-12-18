President Trump held a massive campaign rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania last Tuesday, with thousands of supporters lining all day up in the cold and rain to show their support as Trump faces a partisan Democrat impeachment in the House of Representatives. Thousands more were reported turned away when the Giant Center hit capacity of over 10,500. TGP reporter/photographer Kristinn Taylor covered the rally. This is the second of a three part (now two part) photo essay. Link to Part One.
Woman prays during invocation at President Trump campaign rally, Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
World War Two veteran Harold Billow of Mount Joy, PA leads the Pledge of Allegiance at President Trump campaign rally, Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Press pen at President Trump rally, Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Supporters wait for the start of President Trump campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019
Woman holds Latinos for Trump sign at President’s campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Supporters at President Trump campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Best dressed at President Trump campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Man standing behind press pen has message for CNN at President Trump campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Supporters share a laugh while waiting for start of President Trump campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Man cracks up his family playing air guitar to Michael Jackson’s Beat It at President Trump campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Trump supporter holds hand up for ‘four more years’ as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Trump campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Crowd so fired up even Vice President Mike Pence gets them excited at President Trump campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Trump campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Santa appears to have taken a break from Christmas prep to attend President Trump campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Supporters chant four more years as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Trump campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
A fired up President Trump speaks at campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
President Trump pauses after making a point at campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
President Trump gestures during speech at campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
President Trump gives the side eye while speaking at campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Can you believe it? President Trump speaks at campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
President Trump looking like he’s ready to bite the head off pencil neck Adam Schiff, campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Trump supporter smiles as President Trump speaks at campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Couple shares a laugh as President Trump makes joke during speech at campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Supporters gathered at the press pen after President Trump campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Supporters gathered at the press pen after President Trump campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Supporters gathered at the press pen after President Trump campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Supporters parade by the press pen after President Trump campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Supporters gathered at the press pen after President Trump campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Supporter hold Women for Trump sign at the press pen after President Trump campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Supporters’Trumped Up Teens’ gathered at the press pen after President Trump campaign rally in Hershey, PA Dec. 10, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
My apologies for posting the rest of the photos late. I had a trip to the ER this weekend. I’ve recuperated enough to head to Battle Creek for Wednesday’s Merry Christmas rally by President Trump. See you there!
