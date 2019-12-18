During a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the House impeaching President Trump was “a great day for the Constitution” and a “sad one” for the country and praised the “moral courage of the House Democrats.”

Pelosi said, “December 18th, a great day for the Constitution of the United States, a sad one for America that the president’s reckless activities necessitated us — our having to introduce articles of impeachment. … I could not be prouder or more inspired than by the moral courage of the House Democrats. We never asked one of them how they were going to vote. We never whipped this vote.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett