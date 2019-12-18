House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lost her cool after her caucus voted to impeach President Trump on Wednesday evening.

Pelosi was not acting victorious — she was on edge and realized she just sacrificed her majority after the Dems impeached Trump.

Pelosi lost it as reporters began to ask questions — she told journalists that they’re “starting to act like another country.”

“Don’t shout, okay!” Pelosi nervously said as she waved her hands.

Watch Pelosi slur and fight to keep her teeth from flying out of her skull (again):

Nancy Pelosi just lost it again. She told journalists that they’re “starting to act like another country” for asking questions She’s clearly in a bad mood. I think she realized what she just did to her party… pic.twitter.com/euslurHWBU — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) December 19, 2019

The post Pelosi Loses It – Fights to Keep Her Teeth From Falling Out of Her Face as She Shouts at Reporters Following Trump Impeachment Vote (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.