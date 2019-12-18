Democrats voted in a straight party line vote to impeach President Trump for abuse of power on Wednesday night.

228 Democrats voted to impeach.

192 Republicans voted against the sham.

Democrat Rep Tulsi Gabbard voted “present.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wore black at her funeral Wednesday night after she walked her caucus off the cliff.

Pelosi had to silence cheers from Democrats on the House floor as she adopted the first article of impeachment.

Watch Pelosi raise her hand and shoot Democrats a dirty look to silence them:

Pelosi forced to silence impeachment cheers from self-proclaimed “solemn” and “prayerful” Democratshttps://t.co/8HVNHk374P pic.twitter.com/tSTQr7hnHW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 19, 2019

