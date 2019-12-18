Roughly 500 protesters of President Donald Trump organized by MoveOn.org gathered on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to support the impeachment and removal of the president.

The event was billed as the “capstone” of rallies across the country in favor of impeachment.

The House of Representatives will debate the articles of impeachment today with a vote expected to take place Wednesday night.

Protesters featured signs and props mostly featuring the peach emoji and props and signs of President Trump looking orange.

Photos from the event below (All images via author):

One lone Trump supporter Dion Cini stood outside the event to show his support for the president by enthusiastically waving a huge Veterans for Trump flag.

“I’m a one-man wrecking ball,” he proudly told Breitbart News.