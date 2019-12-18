An annual ranking of how employees view working in government offices plummeted among people employed in the office of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The Best Places to Work in the Federal Government Survey concluded the overall ranking for workers in Pompeo’s office dropped 8.9 points from 2018 to 2019 thanks to an engagement score of 41.6. Factored into the score were:

Effective leadership, -12.2 points.

Effective leadership: Fairness, -10.3 points.

Effective leadership: Senior leaders, -12.9 points.

Effective leadership: Supervisors, -15.3 points.

Teamwork, -14.8 points.

Work-life balance, -12.5 points.

The one ranking that increased in Pompeo’s office survey was employee skills-mission match, which went up 1.5 points from 2018 to 2019.

The State Department was ranked 13th out of 17 large government agencies on the survey. Its overall score in the survey increased 0.6 points to 61.3.

A survey in October, meanwhile, found that morale at the State Department had fallen to a new low in the Trump administration.

“We have squandered our global leadership, alienated our friends, and emboldened our enemies,” one anonymous ambassador said. The ambassador added that morale “is at a new low, although I am not sure it could fall much lower than where it has been for the past three years.”