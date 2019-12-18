Democrats have still not accepted the results of the 2016 election.

Hillary has not accepted her loss. Stacey Abrams still has not accepted her 2018 loss in Georgia. Andrew Gillum still has not accepted his 2018 loss in Florida.

It is clear that Democrats believe any election they lose is illegitimate. Yet this is what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is currently accusing Republicans of doing. This just shows she is not a serious person.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

Ocasio-Cortez: Republicans Call Election Losses Illegitimate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) said during a recent town hall that Republicans regularly call any election loss “illegitimate.” Ocasio-Cortez said during her appearance last weekend that Republicans were routinely denying election results, which she called a hallmark of “tyranny.” A number of prominent members of her own party have said that fraud and cheating marred, or even invalidated, Democrats’ recent gubernatorial losses in Georgia and Florida, as well as Hillary Clinton’s defeat in the 2016 presidential election. “It’s quite tragic and it’s very sad that it’s devolved to the point that any election they lose is illegitimate, and any election they win means they can govern with impunity,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “That is almost the definition or one of the hallmark aspects of authoritarianism.”

See the video below:

It’s incredible that the media takes this woman so seriously.

Here she is on Twitter comparing serving in Congress to Harry Potter:

Sometimes being a new member of the House feels like being in Hogwarts. There are lots of arcane parliamentary phrases (I jokingly call them “magic spells”) one can learn to speak on the floor or gain exceptions. Deep knowledge of these rules is rare but can be powerful. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 13, 2019

She should stick to children’s novels.

That’s clearly more her speed.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

