High school coach Herman Boone, who was portrayed by Denzel Washington in the popular film “Remember the Titans,” died at age 84, according to reports.

Boone took over as the head coach of T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1971.

“It is with great sadness that we share the sad news of the passing of former Head Football Coach Herman Boone who lead the Titans to the State Championship in 1971,” the school said on Wednesday, as reported by TMZ.

No cause of death was listed.

“He brought the team together through racial tension with assistant coach Bill Yoast, who was white, leading them to an undefeated season and the 1971 Virginia state championship,” according to an obituary on Legacy.com.

The school’s football boosters club wrote about the development on Twitter.

It is with great sadness that we share the sad news of the passing of former Head Football Coach Herman Boone who lead the Titans to the State Championship in 1971🏈. #RIP@TCWilliamsAD @TCWSports @AlexandriaPatch @AlexandriaNow @AlexGazette pic.twitter.com/4I0DFAAWSF — T.C. Williams H.S. Football Boosters (@TCTitanFootball) December 18, 2019

And Alexandria City Public Schools stated via Twitter that “we are truly saddened to hear of the death of Coach Herman Boone today. ACPS & the @TCWTitans community will never forget his contribution to bringing our city together post-segregation. We encourage you to share your stories and memories of him with us. #RememberTheTitans.”

“Sad to hear of the loss of an Alexandria legend and pioneer,” Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said in a statement, local station WTOP. “Coach Boone was an irreplaceable part of our history and integral in building the community we enjoy today.”

His team gained nationwide attention, including from former President Richard Nixon, who said about them, “the team saved the city of Alexandria.”

The championship run was made into the 2000 film “Remember the Titans” with Washington starring has Boone.

