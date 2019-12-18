Democrats have “trashed rules in the House, trashed decorum, and trashed everything” in their quest to impeach President Donald Trump because they wanted to undo his 2016 election to the White House, Rep. Doug Collins said Wednesday, before the House vote on two articles of impeachment.

“They had one purpose and one purpose only to undo the election of 2016 when their own candidate failed miserably,” the Georgia Republican told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “Here’s a gentleman who came to the White House, whether you like him or not and the Democrats obviously do not…all they had was never to let him have an easy breath.”

Trump extensively quoted Collins’ comments through his Twitter account shortly after the broadcast, wrapping up a thread of posts by thanking him.

Collins added that Democrats are “mad at” Trump because he fulfilled his promises to come to Washington and to help Americans through several actions, including tax cuts and making the military strong.

“They are mad at him because he actually did what he said he would do,” said Collins. “That’s the part that bothers me the most.”

He further complained that Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Jerry Nadler, D-NY, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are acting like “petulant children” when it comes to Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump is committed to being vindicated, but when Collins was asked if that means he should continue using personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to travel to Ukraine, the lawmaker responded that Trump needs to let U.S. Attorney John Durham to continue his investigation into the origins of the 2016 Russia probe.

“The IG report was scathing about cabals at the FBI and the Department of Justice,” said Collins. What I would like to see this president do is continue to fight, just like he’s always fought for himself and fought for this country. Let’s continue to put forth policies like prescription drugs, trade policies, these kinds of things,” Mr. Collins said. “That’s what makes this president stand out, and he’s been amazing at it.”