Rep. Louie Gohmert went off during the impeachment debate after Rep. Jerry Nadler accused him of spouting “Russian propaganda” on the House floor.

The fireworks took place after Texas Rep. Gohmert said Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.

“This country’s end is now in sight!” he shouted. “And I hope I don’t live to see it! This is an outrage!”

Rep. Nadler responded by the statement by claiming he was dismayed that a lawmaker would “spout Russian propaganda.”

Jerry Nadler better watch out! Talking under his breath after Louie Gohmert just made a strong point….don’t do it again 🤣 Wait for the end LOL! pic.twitter.com/6ZV67aV2n3 — Wayne Dupree 🎙🎥 (@WayneDupreeShow) December 18, 2019

Rep. Gohmert (R-TX) storms back onto the floor after Nadler calls him out for ‘spouting Russian propaganda’ pic.twitter.com/ssn7udB3Rw — Lis Power (@LisPower1) December 18, 2019

In response, Gohmert reapproached the microphone, which was off, and began shouting at Rep. Nadler to take down his words as the gavel banged.

The post Rep. Louie Gohmert GOES OFF After Nadler Accuses Him of Spouting ‘Russian Propaganda’ During Impeachment Debate (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.