https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/rep-louie-gohmert-goes-off-after-nadler-accuses-him-of-spouting-russian-propaganda-during-impeachment-debate-video/

Rep. Louie Gohmert went off during the impeachment debate after Rep. Jerry Nadler accused him of spouting “Russian propaganda” on the House floor.

The fireworks took place after Texas Rep. Gohmert said Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.

“This country’s end is now in sight!” he shouted. “And I hope I don’t live to see it! This is an outrage!”

Rep. Nadler responded by the statement by claiming he was dismayed that a lawmaker would “spout Russian propaganda.”

In response, Gohmert reapproached the microphone, which was off, and began shouting at Rep. Nadler to take down his words as the gavel banged.

The post Rep. Louie Gohmert GOES OFF After Nadler Accuses Him of Spouting ‘Russian Propaganda’ During Impeachment Debate (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...