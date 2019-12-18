Democrats are set to impeach President Donald Trump today based on lies and non-crimes.

Lawmakers are taking turns on the House floor delivering their argument for or against the sham impeachment.

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) took to the floor on Wednesday and EVISCERATED the Democrats and their lawless attempts to cover the criminal actions of the Biden Crime Family.

Most Americans forget that Democrats pulled out their impeachment stunt after Joe Biden got caught in a multi-million dollar pay-for-play with his crackhead son.

Rep. Steve King: This is the largest and most massive cover-up of such a list of crimes in our country and to go so far as to bring impeachment hearings to try to cover all of this up… You’re accusing Donald Trump of doing what Joe Biden has confessed of doing!. Joe Biden was not the opponent of Donald Trump. He’s in a 21 way primary and he’s running third in that race! His opponents are the other 20 Democrats. How would anyone dig into that mess of 21 people and decide he’s going to go overseas and pull some maneuver like this. You have to sign him a motive… But the reality is it was Biden who was doing the extortion of pay for play in order to protect his own son. And it was Donald Trump who was following the law.

