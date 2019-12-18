A day before the vote on the Democrats’ articles of impeachment against him, President Trump sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a six-page letter unloading on the Democrats’ “illegal, partisan attempted coup” that he predicted will end up backfiring on them in 2020. Pelosi responded by slamming the letter as “really sick.”

In a report published Tuesday, The New York Times looked into how Trump’s instantly famous letter came to be, based on accounts by multiple unnamed White House aides.

“Multiple aides said on Tuesday that the president wanted the letter to be written because he wanted to get some things off his chest,” the Times’ Katie Rogers and Maggie Haberman write. “By letter’s end, he seemed to have gotten rid of all of them.”

The Times reports that while some of Trump’s closest advisers were involved in the process of drafting the Pelosi letter, one particular adviser was not involved: Pat A. Cipollone, “the White House counsel who will play a large role in a Senate trial.”

“Instead, Eric Ueland, the director of the Office of Legislative Affairs, led the process, with input from Stephen Miller, the president’s top policy adviser, who often scripts many of Mr. Trump’s public remarks,” the Times reports. “Michael Williams, an adviser to Mick Mulvaney, the president’s acting chief of staff, also weighed in, and Mr. Ueland’s draft was framed over the last few days.”

Though the Times purports to be giving its readers a behind the scenes look at the drafting of Trump’s letter, it spends more energy decrying the content of the letter — and providing disparaging quotes from Barack Obama and Bill Clinton speechwriters.

“There just doesn’t seem to be a lot of strategy,” said former speechwriter for Obama, David Litt. “Nothing here suggests that he’s trying to talk to someone who is trying to make up his or her mind” on impeachment.

“Typically a president’s words are weighed very carefully, especially at a moment of constitutional significance,” said former Clinton speechwriter Michael Waldman. “This just seemed to be a chance to change the news stories for a few hours and get it off his chest.”

In his letter to Pelosi, Trump said the Salem witch trials afforded “more due process” than the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. He also accused the Democrats of being the ones who are actually guilty of “interfering in America’s elections” and “obstructing justice.”

“This is nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting both,” said Trump. “You are not just after me, as president, you are after the entire Republican Party. History will judge you harshly as you proceed with this impeachment charade.”

Asked for her response to the letter, Trump told CNN Tuesday that while she hadn’t actually read the whole thing, she got the “essence” of it.

“I don’t have a reaction. It’s ridiculous,” Pelosi told CNN Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. Asked why she doesn’t have a “reaction,” the speaker responded: “I mean, I haven’t fully read it. We’ve been working. I’ve seen the essence of it, and it’s really sick.”

Below is Trump’s full letter (or read it here):

