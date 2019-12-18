A Republican group is launching a new ad targeting Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamLisa Page responds to ‘vile’ Trump attacks: ‘Being quiet isn’t making this go away’ Senate Democrats press GOP chairmen over Ukraine allegations Judiciary Democrat: Looks like McConnell is ‘rigging’ Senate impeachment trial MORE (R-S.C.) after the House on Wednesday voted in favor of impeaching President Trump.

The new Republicans for the Rule of Law ad quotes Graham pushing the Senate to allow witness testimony during the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonToxic McConnell-Schumer relationship strains impeachment talks Trump expected to attend World Economic Forum in January: reports McConnell: Senate trial should not include witnesses MORE, the group announced Wednesday.

“Once upon a time Lindsey Graham was in favor of a fair impeachment trial,” a narrator says in the 30-second ad.

ADVERTISEMENT

It then cuts to a clip of Graham during the time of Clinton’s impeachment, telling reporters: “In every trial that there has ever been in the Senate regarding impeachment, witnesses were called. When you have a witness telling you about what they were doing and why, it’s the difference between getting the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”

“Lindsey Graham, the rules of a fair trial haven’t changed, why have you?” the ad narrator continues. “Let the witnesses testify.”

Graham said Wednesday that he will reject attempts to call witnesses during Trump’s Senate trial, and on Sunday he said he is ready to vote and doesn’t need to hear from any witnesses.

The ad will run on digital platforms and air as a commercial during Fox’s “Fox and Friends” and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday in D.C. It will also run on “Morning Joe” in New York City.

“There is no more fundamental American value than a fair trial. Fairness means each side gets to make their case in front of an impartial jury,” Republicans for the Rule of Law executive director Sarah Longwell said in a statement. “The point is to get to the truth. Republicans have demanded the truth in every previous impeachment, and they should do the same now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Regardless of outcome, a fair process is vital for the Constitution and the country,” she added.

A spokesperson for Graham was not immediately available for comment Wednesday night.

The group has been pressing GOP members to take the impeachment inquiry seriously. It recently launched a billboard in Times Square, as well as about a dozen GOP-held districts, asking: “What is Trump hiding?”

The House voted largely along party lines in favor of two articles of impeachment, charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWhite House counsel didn’t take lead on Trump letter to Pelosi: reports House panel sets guidelines for historic impeachment vote Protesters rally against Trump in multiple cities on eve of impeachment vote MORE (D-Calif.) declined to say when or if Democrats will deliver the articles to the Senate. Democrats have been skeptical that the GOP-controlled chamber will conduct a fair trial based on comments made by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump’s GOP allies huddle at White House on eve of impeachment vote Schumer says he’ll ask for votes on calling Mulvaney, Bolton to testify Schumer on Trump’s Pelosi letter: ‘He’s obviously under a great deal of duress’ MORE (R-Ky.).