The response came as Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who has emerged as one of the faces of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, was equating Trump’s actions to those of someone trying to bribe a police officer.

“My colleagues continue to make the argument that the Ukrainians got the money,” Schiff said. “Yes, the president got caught, but they got the money. No harm, no foul. It is the equivalent of saying if you’re pulled over by a cop and you attempt to bribe the cop and the cop doesn’t take the money but arrests you, where’s the crime in that?”

A number of Republican lawmakers watching Schiff’s address at that point erupted into boos. “They didn’t get the money,” Schiff continued.”This is what my colleagues would have you accept — that because the president got caught in the act, we must look the other way. But of course, that’s not the way the law works. That is not the way the Constitution works. That’s not the way the oath of office works. Our oath of office requires us to impeach a president that abuses his power whether he gets away with it or he gets caught.”

“Madam Speaker, I have heard several of my colleagues in a row now, and it is interesting to see how very few of them want to address any of the facts of the president’s misconduct,” Schiff said, referring to the Republicans who had spoken on the floor in opposition to the vote. “There are no facts,” numerous GOP lawmakers shouted at that point. “Apparently, Madame Speaker, I have struck a nerve,” Schiff said.

Trump is poised to become only the third sitting U.S. president to be impeached by the House, though he is expected to be acquitted in the Senate trial.