Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, reacting to a comment by President Donald Trump about whether the high court could stop impeachment proceedings against him, said the president “is not a lawyer.”

Ginsburg’s remarks came during an interview with the BBC posted Tuesday.

Trump had tweeted earlier this month: “Radical Left has NO CASE. Read the Transcripts. Shouldn’t even be allowed. Can we go to the Supreme Court to stop?”

The BBC asked Ginsburg what her reading of the Constitution was in this context. She replied: “The president is not a lawyer. He’s not law trained.”

She was also asked about senators making up their minds in advance of any impeachment trial.

“Well if a judge said that, a judge would be disqualified from sitting on the case,” she said.

Ginsburg’s interview with the BBC was done as part of the Fourth Annual Berggruen Prize Gala, as she received the Berggruen Prize for Philosophy and Culture, according to USA Today.

Meanwhile, the House is set to vote on two articles of impeachment Wednesday: obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. Both are expected to pass, which means the Senate will hold a trial.