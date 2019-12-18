President Trump on Wednesday morning pleaded his innocence and called on the nation to pray hours before the demonic Democrats vote to impeach him for non crimes.

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!” Trump tweeted.

Trump recognized that this is a spiritual battle and thanked a pro-life Catholic priest who prayed for the President and said, “Let’s storm heaven against the evil that surrounds him.”

The President also retweeted Fr. Frank Pavone: “I am asking my entire following to pray for you! You are doing the work of God!”

President Trump hit Pelosi again on Wednesday after savaging her and the Democrats in a blistering 6-page letter.

