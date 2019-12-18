Donald Trump began one of the most consequential days of his presidency with a national call to worship, again pleading absolute innocence and urging Americans to turn to their faith ahead of his imminent impeachment by the House of Representatives. “Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!” Story Continued Below The president’s post came less than two hours before lawmakers were scheduled to convene and begin the day’s historic proceedings. A full House vote on articles accusing Trump of abusing his office and obstructing Congress is expected to take place in the evening hours and fall sharply along party lines, making Trump the third U.S. president to face the chamber’s ultimate punishment.

Trump will likely be addressing a "Keep America Great Rally" in Battle Creek, Mich., when the House approves the charges against him, delivering remarks from a congressional district represented by Justin Amash — a Republican-turned-independent congressman who has drawn the president's ire and will vote in favor of impeachment. After a monthslong inquiry and many hours of public hearings, Democrats have concluded that Trump withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid and a coveted White House meeting in order to pressure Ukrainian officials to announce investigations into his domestic political rivals that could bolster his reelection chances. Trump has barred senior White House staffers and high-ranking administration officials from cooperating with the probe, and in an extraordinary letter Monday to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, he asserted that the Democratic leader was "declaring open war on American democracy." But apart from the appeal for prayer, the content of Trump's Twitter feed on Tuesday was not entirely dissimilar to the messages he has fired off on other mornings of his presidency. He posted various sentiments of support from his favorite morning show, "Fox & Friends," twice quoting Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, and parroting co-host Brian Kilmeade. He promoted his poll numbers, endorsed a GOP candidate for Congress in Pennsylvania, and thanked a Twitter user who dubbed him the "Best President Ever." And he retweeted GOP Reps. Jim Jordan and Kelly Armstrong, as well as conservative media figures including Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, Dan Bongino and Byron York.

Meanwhile, after weeks of legal arguments and legislative maneuvering against Trump’s impeachment, the White House’s chief allies on Capitol Hill took to cable news to make a final case in defense of the president. “I think what we’re seeing today is a culmination of what the Democrats’ obsession with impeaching this president has come to,” Collins said on “Fox & Friends,” adding that his colleagues on the other side of the aisle are “infatuated with impeding this president, and impeachment is the only way they feel they can do it.” “It’s a sad day. It’s a tragic day,” Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican lawmaker, also told Fox News. “And I think the Democrats have got to understand the danger that they’re creating here and the damage they’re doing to the Constitution and to the republic.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, in an interview with CNN, declined to say whether any of Trump’s actions related to the Ukraine scandal were wrongful, but insisted Trump “did nothing that rises to the level” of an impeachable offense. “That’s not the question,” McCarthy said. “There’s people I work with every day — the speaker does something that bothers me. Members of my own Congress do something that bother me. But you want to demean impeachment that low?”