Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., wants to avoid calling witnesses and stretching the impeachment trial into a long, drawn-out process.

Braun made his comments in an interview with The Washington Post published Wednesday.

The senator said he understands why the White House has been pressing for a full trial.

“I think that could be a point of view that if I were in (Trump’s) shoes I would want as well, but you got to consider the full consequences of it.”

And he said: “I don’t know how you would ever agree on the list of witnesses.”

Braun noted that even if agreement between Republicans and Democrats over witnesses could be worked out, it would just prolong the trial.

“If (the White House) would say yes, we’re okay with the top three picks that Democrats want to bring in if we get our top three? I would have to think about it but it takes us from 10 days to two weeks out to maybe a month and a half or so.

“Who knows? So, that’s not one where I’d fall in line (with Trump),” Braun added. “In fact, I would probably go the other way — even if I got a call directly from the White House.”

Trump is showing signs he is backing away from calls for former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and others to testify. The president said he will leave it up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to decide if witnesses should be called.