But Republicans, on Wednesday night, warned that tactic would fail to net Democrats a better agreement with McConnell on the rules of the proceeding. A Senate trial is expected to start in early January, with the rest of floor business, including Trump’s trade deal with Mexico and Canada, on hold until after it ends.

McConnell and Schumer are expected to sit down as soon as Thursday to start negotiating on the process for a trial. The GOP leader told senators during a closed-door caucus lunch on Tuesday to expect at least an announcement on the start date of the trial by Friday.

Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), a close ally of President Trump’s, argued that Democrats had already “wasted” 84 days on the House impeachment inquiry.