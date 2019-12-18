The dog was taken from his home in Butte, Montana.

One dog had a trip of a lifetime when more than a dozen volunteers got together to transport him thousands of miles back to his family.

Zeus, a pit bull who lived with a single mother and her two daughters in Butte, Montana, was reportedly taken by a family friend who was visiting two months ago.

This stolen dog was transported 2,000 miles back to its family.Many Paws Volunteer Transport Team

The friend, who was not identified, was later arrested in Charleston, West Virginia, and Zeus was brought to a shelter in the city, TV station WOWK reported.

After discovering that Zeus had a microchip, the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, where Zeus was taken, began working to return him to his family.

“We realized he could not fly commercial because he is too big. He is 73 pounds,” Chelsea Staley, with the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, told WOWK.

This stolen dog was transported 2,000 miles back to its family.Many Paws Volunteer Transport Team

The organization turned to Facebook to help coordinate the trip home.

Partnering with Many Paws Volunteer Transport group, the nonprofit worked to find people who would be able to transport the dog over 2,000 miles back to Montana.

Fifteen different people volunteered to drive Zeus across the country and both organizations detailed the dog’s travels on social media.

Some even took Zeus into their homes for the night as the pit bull made his way across the country.

While every volunteer enjoyed Zeus’ company, not every one of them finished the journey with a spotless car.

Over the course of six days, Zeus was driven across nine states and arrived back at his family’s home on Tuesday night.