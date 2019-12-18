A 16-year-old girl apparently kidnapped right in front of her mother on Bronx street staged the whole thing, sources told WCBS-TV, adding that Karol Sanchez allegedly fessed up to cops after being reunited with her family Tuesday.

What’s the newest information?

After her apparent kidnapping late Monday night, Sanchez showed up at the scene about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and turned herself in to police as onlookers gawked, the station said.

Image source: WCBS-TV video screenshot

Sanchez was taken to the 40th Precinct station house where she admitted to staging the whole thing with four accomplices in an attempt to run away from her family, sources told WCBS.

Yahoo News, citing the New York Times, said Sanchez staged the kidnapping because she was angry with her mother — and one police officer said Sanchez described her mother as “overprotective.”

The New York Post, citing cops and police sources, added that Sanchez did it so she could be with her 23-year-old boyfriend and reputed Crips gangbanger once arrested for murder — and that she was upset over her mother’s plan to take her family back to her native Honduras.

No charges have been filed, but police are looking for four accomplices, the station reported. One of them is believed to be her adult boyfriend, the Post said, citing sources.

Sanchez and her family declined to comment as they left the police station Tuesday evening, the Post added.

Image source: WCBS-TV video screenshot

The New York Police Department wants to talk to all involved before deciding who, if anyone, to charge, WCBS reported.

What’s the background?



Security footage viewing a sidewalk showed Sanchez and her 36-year-old mother walking Monday evening around 11:20 p.m. when a beige sedan pulled up next to them.

Two suspects were seen exiting the car, grabbing Sanchez, and knocking her mother down to the ground. An NYPD spokesperson said the car — which reportedly had two additional passengers inside — then fled the scene.

The NYPD issued an Amber Alert and flooded the neighborhood with “missing” posters.

Witnesses added to the station that Sanchez’s mother was distraught Monday night after her daughter was driven away.

“She was just screaming ‘My daughter, my daughter, my God, someone please help me.’ She was screaming hysterically. And I was looking, wondering what was going on. She was just screaming in the street,” one witness said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a statement, pleading with the public to come forward with information on the apparent kidnapping.

“New York City, we need your help,” he tweeted. “If you have ANY information on the whereabouts of Karol Sanchez, contact the NYPD IMMEDIATELY. To Karol Sanchez’s family and loved ones, know that the NYPD will not rest until she’s found — and her kidnappers are brought to justice.”