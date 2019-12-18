The House is poised to vote to impeach President TrumpDonald John TrumpWhite House counsel didn’t take lead on Trump letter to Pelosi: reports Trump endorses Riggleman in Virginia House race Lisa Page responds to ‘vile’ Trump attacks: ‘Being quiet isn’t making this go away’ MORE around the same time he takes the stage for a campaign rally in Michigan, setting the stage for a dramatic spit-screen moment.

The House passed the rule around noon Wednesday that sets up six hours of debate on two articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abusing his office and obstructing Congress. The vote on the articles is likely to come sometime between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Trump is slated to deliver remarks at a “Merry Christmas” campaign rally in Battle Creek, Mich., at 7 p.m. The details of the rally were announced on Dec. 5, long before the House vote on impeachment articles was scheduled.

The rally will afford Trump the opportunity to respond to the House vote in real time. The president has used his campaign events to lambast the impeachment inquiry since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWhite House counsel didn’t take lead on Trump letter to Pelosi: reports House panel sets guidelines for historic impeachment vote Protesters rally against Trump in multiple cities on eve of impeachment vote MORE (D-Calif.) announced it in late September, denouncing it as a “sham” and a “witch hunt” before friendly audiences of supporters.

Trump has a relatively light public schedule on Wednesday until he departs the White House for Michigan after 4 p.m. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamPelosi on eve of impeachment vote: ‘In America, no one is above the law’ White House on Greta Thunberg: Trump, first lady communicate differently Democrats approve two articles of impeachment against Trump in Judiciary vote MORE said Trump is working all day but would watch “some of the proceedings” between meetings at the White House.

“The President will be working all day,” Grisham said. “He will be briefed by staff throughout that day, and could catch some of the proceedings between meetings.”

Trump tweeted about the House debate throughout Wednesday, criticizing Pelosi, claiming innocence and asking his backers to “say a PRAYER.”

Trump also shared numerous tweets from his allies in Congress and the media criticizing the inquiry.

“SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!” Trump tweeted before 1 p.m.

The House is widely expected to vote to impeach Trump in a party-line vote. Democrats have accused Trump of abusing his office by asking Ukraine to pursue investigations that could benefit his reelection campaign. Republicans have lined up in support of Trump, dismissing the evidence as insufficient to accuse Trump of an impeachable offense.

Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump’s ‘Phase One’ trade deal undercuts the anti-tariff crowd’s arguments New York Democrat from Trump district says he will vote to impeach North Korea is everybody’s problem, so Trump must change his approach MORE, who is in Battle Creek ahead of Wednesday’s rally, blasted the impeachment inquiry during a speech, calling it a “disagrace.”

“The truth is they are trying to impeach this president because they know they can’t defeat this president,” Pence said of House Democrats at a “Workers for Trump” event. “They’re trying to run down this president because they know they can’t run against our record.”