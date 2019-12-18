GOP Offers Motion To Adjourn Ahead Of House Impeachment Vote

Fox News’ Chris Wallace Calls Nancy Pelosi A ‘Master Politician’ Along With Trump

Democratic Texas Congressional Candidate: ‘Give Donald Trump The Wall’

Are The Democrats Too Far Left For Obama? | Pod & Country

IG Michael Horowitz Confirms: ‘We Found, Through The Text Messages, Evidence Of People’s Political Bias’ At FBI

Trump’s Approval Rating Is Higher Than Obama’s At Same Point In Presidency

Horowitz: FBI Should Have Considered Shutting Down Investigation Of Carter Page

Netflix Refuses To Comment On ‘Holiday Special’ Implying Jesus Christ Is Gay

Female House Democrats Dress In Black For ‘Somber’ Impeachment Vote

Border Patrol Agents Open Up Tractor Trailer, Find Over 70 Illegal Aliens Inside

Rachel Maddow Asks Lisa Page About ‘Insurance Policy’ And ‘We Won’t Let It Happen’ Texts

Is It Appropriate To Teach A 4-Year-Old Kid About ‘Band Of Brothers’ And WWII?

Poll Shows Black Democrats Less Liberal Than White Democrats — Especially On Belief In God

David Pollack: It’s More Likely Lane Kiffin Gets Fired On The Tarmac Than Wins A National Title At Ole Miss

Gallup Poll Finds Majority Now Oppose Impeaching And Removing Trump From Office

AHMED: Political Islam Is Losing Favor With The Arab World; Now, The West Has A Crucial Role To Play

BROOKE: My College Shows Why Trump’s Order On Combating Anti-Semitism Was Sorely Needed

Judge Permits The Feds To Confiscate Snowden Book Profits

Pro-Life Policies Growing ‘Like A Steady Drumbeat,’ Abortion Analyst Says

House Dems Look To Bring One Of Obama’s Biggest Anti-Coal Goals Back To Life

Green Energy Firm That Says It’s Saved Local Governments Billions Leaves Trail Of Questions

Here’s The Billionaire Trump Backer Who Is Reportedly Playing A Role In Zuckerberg’s Political Ad Moves

FACT CHECK: Does China Produce 90% Of Global Carbon Emissions?

Richard Jewell, Carter Page And The Illusion Of The FBI’s Power And Competence