As Nancy Pelosi and her minions continue full bore with the impeachment show trial, the Republican National Committee is raking in millions of dollars to spend retaking the House next year, while the DNC sputters.

Axios reported:

The Republican National Committee has seen over 600,000 new donors since the start of impeachment, deputy chief of staff Mike Reed tells Axios. “Voters are consistently expressing how they want Washington to focus on real issues,” he said. The Trump campaign and RNC combined took in more than $10m in small-dollar donations last week alone, as the House Judiciary Committee adopted two articles of impeachment, according to a campaign official.

In the 72 hours that followed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s initial September announcement that she would move forward with the impeachment inquiry, Republicans raised $15m.

Since the impeachment inquiry began, an official said, a quarter of Trump rally registrants are self-described Democrats or independents, and about the same proportion are low-propensity voters. By contrast, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said it has no specific donor or dollar figures to share on impeachment.

If you’re not sick of winning yet, there’s more.

Even before the phony impeachment hearings began, the RNC was already dwarfing the DNC in contributions. The Center for Responsive Politics, via Open Secrets, reported back in October:

Still not sick of winning? Good.

Politico also reported on the the growing gap between the Democrat fundraising vs Trump and the Republicans:

Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee have raised more than $300 million this year for his reelection — more than any other sitting president in history at this point in the campaign. Trump has nearly twice as much cash on hand — $158 million, between his campaign account and the RNC — as Barack Obama and the Democratic National Committee had at this time in his successful re-election run. “The resources he has will be put to work anywhere and everywhere that he feels like he can scare up electoral votes, and Democrats will never catch up. It’s just too much money,” said Chris Lippincott, a Texas-based Democratic strategist who ran a super PAC opposing Sen. Ted Cruz last year. “That’s real trouble … I’m not here to curse the dark, but it’s dark.” And the situation stands to get worse. Since the start of the year, Trump’s campaign operation has run an expensive, far-reaching effort to find new small-dollar donors that is already beginning to pay dividends. The campaign netted 313,000 new donors between July and the end of September, according to numbers provided by the RNC, after spending $4.2 million in advertising on Facebook over the last 90 days.

Rest assured, there will be more winning in the near future.

The post Thanks, Pelosi: RNC Collects $25+ Million From 600,000 New Donors Since House Took Up Sham Impeachment appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.