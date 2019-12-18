The force is not strong with this one.

After the critics unilaterally praised “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi” despite an increasingly embittered fan base, the last installment of the Disney “Star Wars” trilogy is now being met with negative to tepidly positive reviews.

As of this writing, “The Rise of Skywalker” holds an abysmal 58% on Rotten Tomatoes, which may increase only slightly as more reviews pour in, flattening out somewhere in the low 60s if the current ratio continues at a steady pace. Either way, the film will not enjoy the comfortable 90 percentile range of its predecessors, and for a “Star Wars” movie – a colossal cultural event – that just simply will not rekindle the decreased enthusiasm among fans.

Writing at IndieWire, Eric Kohn gave the film a C+ rating, denouncing at as a rehash of the rehash with hardly any inspiration to be found.

“J.J. Abrams has delivered a costly tribute to the tribute, with reverse-engineered payoff for anyone invested in these movies but wary whenever they take serious risks. It’s spectacular and uninspired at once, playing into expectations with a gratuitous fixation on the bottom line,” wrote Kohn.

“‘Rise of Skywalker’ simply feels like a shrug of the shoulders and a march into the expected,” wrote Adam Graham of Detroit News.

“For a movie predicated on satisfying fans, ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ is a distinctly unsatisfying conclusion to what had been an imperfect but mostly good few films,” wrote Jake Coyle of the Associated Press.

“A fitting epitaph for the thrills and limits of repetition; may it be the last episode of a saga that should’ve ended long ago,” wrote David Sims of The Atlantic.

“It’s an accretion – a buildup of plotlines and characters that rolls toward its conclusion by dint of momentum lent to it by all that’s come before,” wrote Glen Weldon of NPR.

“In its anxiety not to offend, it comes off more like fanfiction than the creation of actual professional filmmakers. A bot would be able to pull off a more surprising movie,” wrote Stephanie Zacharek of TIME.

“A complicated blend of contradictions. It lacks the balance it desperately seeks as it entertains and disappoints with equal measure,” wrote Courtney Small of Cinema Axis.

While the movie did have its share of positive reviews, they all seemed to come with a “it has its flaws but…” caveat prior to the praise, which is not exactly a ringing endorsement when it comes to a “Star Wars” movie.

“This isn’t a flawless finale to the Skywalker Saga, but it’s one that will probably give the broadest cross-section of Star Wars fans what they want – which is both a strength and a weakness,” wrote Abigail Chandler of SciFi Now.

“It’s not unlike a rollercoaster ride in that it has just enough thrills to satisfy fans, but you can also see exactly where the ride begins and ends before you strap in,” wrote Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com.

“The movie snaps together like a jigsaw puzzle, a series of concluding beats that seem inevitable and perfect, and designed to please all parties, so long as you don’t dwell on the logic too much,” wrote Jordan Hoffman of The Guardian.

“Star Wars IX may be imperfect, but it offers nostalgia hounds the space odyssey of their dreams,” wrote Charlotte O’Sullivan of the London Evening Standard.

Despite the negative reviews, “The Rise of Skywalker” will make a killing in the box office during its opening weekend and will likely avoid the shellacking that “Solo: A Star Wars Story” received in 2018.