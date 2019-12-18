Democrats are set to impeach President Donald Trump today based on lies and non-crimes.

Lawmakers are taking turns on the House floor delivering their argument for or against the sham impeachment.

GOP Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) took to the House floor on Wednesday and delivered A SPEECH FOR THE AGES!

This was during the House Floor hearing on impeachment.

Rep. Higgins WENT OFF on “the same socialists who threaten the life of the unborn.”

Rep. Clay Higgins: I have descended into the belly of the beast. I have witnessed the terror within and I rise committed to oppose the insidious forces that threaten our republic. America is being severely injured by this betrayal, by this unjust and weaponized impeachment brought upon us by the same Socialists who threaten unborn life in the womb. Who threaten First Amendment rights of conservatives, who threaten Second Amendment protections of every American patriot, and who long ago determined that they would organize and conspire to overthrow President Trump. We don’t face this horror because these Democrats have all of the sudden become constitutionalists! We’re not being devoured from within because of surreal assertion of the Socialists new found love for the very flag they tread upon! We face this horror because of THIS MAP! This is what the Democrats fear. They fear the true will of ‘We the People.’ They are deep establishment DC. They fear, they call this Republican map “flyover country.” They call us deplorables. They fear our faith. They fear our strength. They fear our unity. They fear our vote and the fear our president. We will NEVER surrender our nation to career establishment DC politicians!

The post “The Same Socialists Who Threaten Unborn Life in the Womb!” – BOOM! GOP Rep. GOES OFF ON EVIL ANTI-TRUMP SOCIALISTS ON HOUSE FLOOR (MUST SEE VIDEO!) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.