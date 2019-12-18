https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/they-dont-even-hide-it-anymore-fakenews-wapo-hacks-posts-celebratory-tweet-after-democrats-impeach-president-trump/

They don’t even pretend to be objective and non-partisan.
And then they lose it when you point it out!

Washington Post hacks celebrated together tonight after Democrats impeached President Trump in the US House without a single Republican vote.

Via Mike Cernovich:

