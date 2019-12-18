They don’t even pretend to be objective and non-partisan.

And then they lose it when you point it out!

Washington Post hacks celebrated together tonight after Democrats impeached President Trump in the US House without a single Republican vote.

Via Mike Cernovich:

Washington Post reporter posts “Merry Impeachment” on Twitter. As you can see, the press is very very objective and non-partisan. pic.twitter.com/FTpfShIi9H — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 19, 2019

