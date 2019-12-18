CNN’s Gloria Borger angrily denounced President Donald Trump for his reaction to the impeachment vote pushed through the House of Representatives by Democrats on Wednesday.

“This is disgraceful!” she exclaimed. “I mean, this is just disgraceful!”

Borger was responding to the president’s comments about the late Sen. John Dingell and how he signed off on special honors for the Democrat’s funeral. He was speaking at a campaign rally in Michigan when he mocked his wife, Sen. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), who took over his seat after his death.

“Debbie Dingell, that’s a real beauty. So she calls me up like eight months ago, her husband was there a long time. But I didn’t give him the B-treatment, I didn’t give him the C, or the D, I could’ve, nobody would’ve, you know. I gave him the A-plus treatment, take down the flags!” the president told the rally audience.

“She calls me up. Said, ‘that’s the nicest thing that’s ever happened, thank you so much. John would be so thrilled, looking down, he’d be so thrilled, thank you so much, sir,'” the president said in her voice.

“I said, ‘that’s OK, don’t worry about it,’ maybe he’s looking up, I don’t know,” Trump joked.

CNN’s Jake Tapper said that the president was implying that Dingell was “looking up” from hell, when Borger responded angrily.

“What he’s describing is a congresswoman who called him and thanked him after the funeral, and flying flags at half staff,” Borger spat out.

“This is disgraceful! She called him to say thank you, and now he is saying this vote of hers is some kind of betrayal, some personal betrayal to him because John Dingell got the funeral that he deserved?” she said forcefully.

“And by the way, this is a president saying this in the state of Michigan, where John Dingell was beloved!” Borger added.

“I mean he’s, I can’t think of another word other than disgraceful to describe what the president is doing this evening,” she concluded.

Rep. Debbie Dingell also responded in a message to Trump’s comments.

“Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”

CNN anchor John King said that these comments were the reason that Republicans lost the House of Representatives in the prior midterm elections.

“But this is the type of conduct,” said King, “this is the reason that Nancy Pelosi is speaker, this is the reason you had the suburban revolt against President Trump. This is the reason Democrats won by such a big margin in the 2018 midterms.”

Here’s the video of Borger’s angry reaction:

