Once again, I get to step outside the box and guest host A Closer Look on Relevant Radio® from 6-7 ET today! The Catholic talk-radio network is heard nationwide on the air, as well as online and through their free mobile app that plays live and podcast shows.

Today’s Relevant Radio® show includes:

How can we apply the fundamentals of our Catholic faith to strengthen our marriages? Richard Fitzgibbons, author of Habits for a Health Marriage, explains how we are called to do so.

As Advent season progresses, we turn our hearts to the Nativity. Thanks to our guest Ambassador Michele Burk Bowe, we also turn our eyes to the Holy Family Hospital in Bethlehem and the Christians in the birthplace of Christ.

We will also take your calls at 1-888-914-9149. You can also listen on the Relevant Radio® app no matter where you are in the world, so download it now. I’ll look forward to talking with you!