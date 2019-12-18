The Miami Herald will cease publication of its Saturday print edition, effective March 21, 2020. Instead, the publication will launch a Weekend Edition that includes expanded newspapers on Fridays and Sundays. All Saturday features including comics, puzzles, TV listings, real estate, and local sports coverage will be covered in the expanded version.

On Saturdays, the publication will continue to publish breaking local news on its website and social media platforms.

The newspaper goes on to thank its readers for supporting them during this transition.