President Trump slammed Democrats ahead of an expected House vote on two articles of impeachment against him, maintaining he did nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine.

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!” the president tweeted Wednesday morning.

The House’s impeachment investigation centers around claims that Trump abused his power by leveraging nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine and a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to pressure Kyiv to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse panel sets guidelines for historic impeachment vote Schumer on Trump’s Pelosi letter: ‘He’s obviously under a great deal of duress’ Pelosi calls Trump impeachment letter ‘ridiculous’ and ‘really sick’ MORE, a chief political rival of Trump, and alleged 2016 election meddling. Democrats also say the president obstructed justice by ordering officials to defy congressional subpoenas.

The two articles of impeachment are expected to largely pass along party lines in the House with only a handful of Democratic defections.

Trump and his Republican allies on Capitol Hill have railed against House Democrats’ impeachment efforts, saying the president did nothing wrong in his dealings with Zelensky and that the probe amounts to a “witch hunt.”

“This is nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting booth. You are not just after me, as President, you are after the entire Republican Party,” Trump wrote in a scathing letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWhite House counsel didn’t take lead on Trump letter to Pelosi: reports House panel sets guidelines for historic impeachment vote Protesters rally against Trump in multiple cities on eve of impeachment vote MORE (D-Calif.) Tuesday.

“History will judge you harshly as you proceed with this impeachment charade,” he added.