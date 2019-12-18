President Donald Trump decried the expected House impeachment vote on Wednesday and asked Americans to say a prayer.

His comments came in tweets posted Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

He wrote: “Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER! “

Mediaite reported the original tweet had been deleted after a typo in the word “should” was discovered. A corrected version was then posted.

In another Trump tweet, the president quoted House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., who appeared on Wednesday’s “Fox & Friends.”

Trump wrote: “They just wanted to get at the President. They had no intention of having a proper investigation. They couldn’t find any crimes so they did a vague abuse of power and abuse of Congress, which every administration from the beginning has done. @RepDougCollins @foxandfriends.”

And in a late night tweet on Tuesday, Trump ripped into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

“Good marks and reviews on the letter I sent to Pelosi today. She is the worst! No wonder with people like her and Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, D.C. has been such a mess for so long – and that includes the previous administration who (and now we know for sure) SPIED on my campaign.”