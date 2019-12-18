President TrumpDonald John TrumpWhite House counsel didn’t take lead on Trump letter to Pelosi: reports Trump endorses Riggleman in Virginia House race Lisa Page responds to ‘vile’ Trump attacks: ‘Being quiet isn’t making this go away’ MORE lashed out at Rep. Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWhite House counsel didn’t take lead on Trump letter to Pelosi: reports House panel sets guidelines for historic impeachment vote Protesters rally against Trump in multiple cities on eve of impeachment vote MORE (D-Calif) ahead of an expected House vote to impeach him, claiming she would be remembered as the “worst” Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Will go down in history as worst Speaker. Already thrown out once!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday, sharing another post from Fox News commentator Gregg Jarrett claiming Pelosi couldn’t “be bothered” to read a scathing letter Trump sent her on Tuesday eviscerating the impeachment proceedings.

Will go down in history as worst Speaker. Already thrown out once! https://t.co/Q6N2EVlp9j — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

Pelosi reclaimed her gavel as Speaker after Democrats won back the majority in the lower chamber during the 2018 midterm elections. She previously held the position between 2007 and 2011.

Trump fired off dozens of tweets and retweets Wednesday morning as House lawmakers debated two articles of impeachment accusing him of abusing his power in his dealings with Ukraine and obstructing the congressional inquiry. The House is widely expected to approve the impeachment articles in a party-line vote, which will come later Wednesday following hours of debate.

House Democrats accuse Trump of putting his political interests above the nation’s by pushing for Ukraine to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse panel sets guidelines for historic impeachment vote Schumer on Trump’s Pelosi letter: ‘He’s obviously under a great deal of duress’ Pelosi calls Trump impeachment letter ‘ridiculous’ and ‘really sick’ MORE and his son, Hunter.

Trump has bemoaned the impeachment inquiry as a politically motivated “sham,” accusing House Democrats of trying to bruise him politically while defending his interactions with Ukraine’s president as “perfect.”

In the blistering six-page letter sent Tuesday, Trump branded impeachment a “fantasy” and accused House Democrats of “interfering in America’s elections,” going after Pelosi and other House members by name.

“I have no doubt the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election. They will not soon forgive your perversion of justice and abuse of power,” Trump wrote.

Pelosi later called the letter “sick” and “ridiculous,” adding that she hadn’t “fully read it” because she had been working.