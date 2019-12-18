President TrumpDonald John TrumpWhite House counsel didn’t take lead on Trump letter to Pelosi: reports Trump endorses Riggleman in Virginia House race Lisa Page responds to ‘vile’ Trump attacks: ‘Being quiet isn’t making this go away’ MORE went after the late Rep. John Dingell John DingellTrump rips Michigan Rep. Dingell after Fox News appearance: ‘Really pathetic!’ Democratic lawmakers, 2020 candidates pay tribute to Conyers Energy efficiency cannot be a partisan issue for Washington MORE (D-Mich.) at his rally in Michigan on Wednesday night, saying, “Maybe he’s looking up” instead of down.

The president was discussing how he gave the former congressman “A-plus treatment” after he died by lowering the flags to half-staff and how his wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell Deborah (Debbie) Ann DingellTrump rips Michigan Rep. Dingell after Fox News appearance: ‘Really pathetic!’ Progressives hopeful for deal with Pelosi to avert showdown on drug prices Pro-trade group launches media buy as Trump and Democrats near deal on new NAFTA MORE (D-Mich.), thanked him.

“She calls me up. ‘That’s the nicest thing that ever happened. Thank you so much. John would be so thrilled. He’s looking down. He’d be so thrilled,’” Trump quoted the congresswoman as saying.

The president then added, “Maybe he’s looking up. I don’t know. … But let’s assume he’s looking down.”

Trump laments that Debbie Dingell voted to impeach him despite the fact that he allowed the normal state funeral to proceed for her late husband, former Rep. John Dingell. Trump then suggests John Dingell is in hell — to audible groans. pic.twitter.com/wsYfddNIA9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2019

Trump then criticized Debbie Dingell for voting to support impeachment after she made the “most profuse thank-you that you could ever get” following her husband’s death.

“Now, they talk about this phony impeachment, and she’s up there, ‘Well, we have to look seriously at our president because he may have violated the Constitution of the United States,’” he said, which was met with boos from the audience.

Debbie Dingell responded to Trump’s comments on Twitter on Wednesday night, writing, “Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”

John Dingell was the longest-serving member of Congress and died at age 92 in February. His wife succeeded him in office in 2015.

Trump held a rally in Battle Creek, Mich., as House Democrats voted to approve two articles of impeachment against him: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He will now face a trial in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Updated: 10:16 p.m.