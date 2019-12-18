President TrumpDonald John TrumpRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: ‘No one is above the law’ Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE called out security personnel for not removing a protester more quickly at his Wednesday rally, which took place the same time that House Democrats voted to impeach him over his dealings with Ukraine.

Early during his event in Battle Creek, Mich., Trump was interrupted by loud boos from his audience that were directed at a protester. In footage captured at the rally, the woman could be seen flipping the bird while being escorted out by security.

“This is one person who made a horrible gesture only because the security man let her have so much time,” he began to say. “And usually, I have to say, the police do an incredible job. Incredible. They do it so quickly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a real slob. Wait a minute. She’ll get hell when she gets back home with mom. … She screams a little bit, and you know what I like to do to avoid them,” he continued.

“Because I’ll tell you the big problem. I could hardly hear her. What happens is all of you people go crazy. ‘Look, look, look.’ … So there’s one disgusting person who made — wait, wait — who, I wouldn’t say this, but who made a horrible gesture with the wrong finger, right?” he continued. “Now, they won’t say that, the fake news media. They won’t say it. If one of us did that it would be like the biggest story ever.”

Trump as a protester is kicked out of the arena after holding a banner and flipping the middle finger: There is a slob, there is a real slob….She will get hell when she comes back home with mom. pic.twitter.com/yYsi5Z4A0e — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 19, 2019

“And I’ll tell you another thing,” he went on. “I don’t know who the security company is, but the police came up, but they want to be so politically correct. So they don’t grab her wrist lightly. Get her out! They say, ‘Oh, will you please come? Please come with me. Sir. Ma’am. Will you — and then she gives the guy the finger. Oh. Oh. You gotta get a little bit stronger than that, folks.”

The moment comes a week after Trump appeared to call out the security at another rally in Pennsylvania over how long it took them to remove a protester.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, the protester could be seen holding a “grabbing power back” sign and walking around in circles before being contained by a security guard and subsequently booted from the campaign event.

“See, these guys want to be so politically correct. Get her out,” Trump said then. “See that. I’ll tell you, law enforcement is so great.”

Trump’s rally in Michigan on Wednesday evening was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EST. Though Vice President Pence delivered remarks shortly thereafter, Trump didn’t take the stage until moments before Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan Schumer, Pelosi to meet as Democrats debate tactics MORE (D-Calif) appeared on the House floor to preside over a vote on whether to impeach him.

The majority of the House voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on a largely party-line vote. The action makes Trump the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by Congress.